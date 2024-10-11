1,169 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $323.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.67.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

