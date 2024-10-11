1,214 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $183.18 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.64.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

