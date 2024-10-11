13,824 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $214,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $227,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 1.4 %

SW stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 132.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

