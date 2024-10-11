1,502 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

NYSE IBM opened at $233.05 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $235.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

