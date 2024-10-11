15,244 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 14,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Albemarle by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Albemarle by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $177.52.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

