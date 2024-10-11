1,688 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 397,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,325,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $169.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.