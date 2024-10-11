184,876 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,000. UDR comprises 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $47.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 414.64%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

