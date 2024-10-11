19,620 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Westwind Capital

Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Westwind Capital owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.
About SPDR S&P Bank ETF
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Bank ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- S&P 500 Hits Record Highs: 3 Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AZZ Stock Gains Momentum: Analysts Forecast 25% Upside From Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.