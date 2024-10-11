1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CFO Thomas J. Etergino Sells 2,816 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $12,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $571,954.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $4.47 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6,785.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

