21,162 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

