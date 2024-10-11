3,223 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,734 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 94,817 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 477,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,014,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

