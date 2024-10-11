3,250 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Benchmark upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

