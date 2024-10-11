3,778 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,778 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 37.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 24.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 15.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $95.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $108.42.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

