69,766 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.