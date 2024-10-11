7,863 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

