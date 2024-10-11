8,019 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,230 shares of company stock worth $47,190,190. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Broadcom stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.32. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $867.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

