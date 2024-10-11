A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $3.95-4.10. A. O. Smith also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

