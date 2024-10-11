A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

