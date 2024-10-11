A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Strong Sell”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

