Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 23,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.15.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.30. 1,623,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,945. The company has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

