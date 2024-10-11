abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $11.10 on Friday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

