Achain Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1.93 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.