ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 163159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,029,000 after purchasing an additional 743,595 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,608,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

