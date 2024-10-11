ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $1,910,067.48 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Xiao Xing sold 90,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $1,910,067.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,412,716.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xiao Xing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Xiao Xing sold 700,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $14,987,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76.

ACMR stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.52.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 1,197.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

