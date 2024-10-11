Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading 10.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 59,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 22,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Adamera Minerals Trading Up 10.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Adamera Minerals

In related news, Director Mark Robert Kolebaba sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$38,250.00. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

