ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 2,053,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,579,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,436,552.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $17,221,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $17,886,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,799 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $5,400,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41,893.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 628,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

