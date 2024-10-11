Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Advantest Stock Down 3.0 %
ATEYY stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 1.48. Advantest has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $52.17.
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $889.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.79 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
About Advantest
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.
