Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Reaches $1.22 on Major Exchanges

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 1% against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $195.18 million and approximately $22.88 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00001977 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,309,843,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,309,843,061.292357 with 652,021,678.2053586 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.18969858 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $22,163,846.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

