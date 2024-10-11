Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Boosted by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 3.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.28. 99,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

