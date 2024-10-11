Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 348,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 48,875 shares in the last quarter. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,765,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

