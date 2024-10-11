Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

