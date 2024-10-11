Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.9% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $266.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

