Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) Insider James (Jim) Mellon Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Mellon purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,872.92).

Agronomics Price Performance

Agronomics stock opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £48.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.47. Agronomics Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.01 ($0.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.81.

Get Agronomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Agronomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.