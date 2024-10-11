Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $314.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $323.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.53.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

