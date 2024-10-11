Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €14.54 ($15.98) and last traded at €14.69 ($16.14). Approximately 1,181,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.20 ($16.70).

Aixtron Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Aixtron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.