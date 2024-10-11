Albert Soleiman Acquires 98 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman bought 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £296.94 ($388.61).

On Monday, August 5th, Albert Soleiman acquired 108 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £304.56 ($398.59).

Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 296.50 ($3.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £829.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,744.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 312.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 289.17. CMC Markets Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 344 ($4.50).

CMCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

