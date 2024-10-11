Albert Soleiman Acquires 98 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman bought 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £296.94 ($388.61).
Albert Soleiman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Albert Soleiman acquired 108 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £304.56 ($398.59).
CMC Markets Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 296.50 ($3.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £829.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,744.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 312.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 289.17. CMC Markets Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 344 ($4.50).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC Markets
CMC Markets Company Profile
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Markets
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.