Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 454 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 69,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $150,617,000 after acquiring an additional 78,112 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 50,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 6,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

