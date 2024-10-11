Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,767 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 18,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,139,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,011,825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,483,000 after purchasing an additional 120,109 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

