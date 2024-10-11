Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 504.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD opened at $304.04 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $306.96. The company has a market cap of $218.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.44%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

