Albion Financial Group UT Invests $257,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $157.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.56. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,485,288.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total transaction of $10,728,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 624,316 shares of company stock worth $90,919,400. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

