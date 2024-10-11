Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 24,590 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 865,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 526,338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 405,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.30 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.