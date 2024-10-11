Albion Financial Group UT Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $150.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The company has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

