Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Stake in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 1.46% of KORU Medical Systems worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRMD. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 804,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 137,918 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KORU Medical Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.59 on Friday. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.42.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 38.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

