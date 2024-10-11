Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,877 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after purchasing an additional 443,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

