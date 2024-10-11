Albion Financial Group UT Sells 124 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.7% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,845,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $9,609,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $187.99 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.67.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.84.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

