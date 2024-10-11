Albion Financial Group UT Sells 274 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.9% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

AFL opened at $111.62 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

