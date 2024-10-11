Albion Financial Group UT Sells 515 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 118,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $141.06 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.63 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.57.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 72.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KMB. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

