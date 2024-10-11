Alexander (Alex) White Buys 161,836 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White acquired 161,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$209,739.46 ($141,715.85).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White bought 100,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,100.00 ($93,310.81).

On Monday, August 26th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 540,001 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$716,581.33 ($484,176.57).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 60,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$82,380.00 ($55,662.16).

Coventry Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coventry Group Increases Dividend

Coventry Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.88%. Coventry Group’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

