Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Sells $190,000.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Eifert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

