Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $9.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 252.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 33,651 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,349,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 46.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 418,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 132,291 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

